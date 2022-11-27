Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 19 arrests from September 19 through October 18, answered 406 calls for service, took 43 reports and worked 22 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:

September 19 – An officer took a report regarding a Theft of a Motor Vehicle in the 17000 blk of I-35W. The motorcycle had broken down on the roadway earlier in the day; upon the complainant’s return the motorcycle was not at the location. A report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

September 19 – Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Upon locating the vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Dallas s few days prior. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail.

September 20 – Officers were alerted of a stolen vehicle in the 3000 blk of McPherson Drive. Upon locating the vehicle, officers confirmed it was stolen out of Dallas. The report was turned over to Denton County Sheriff’s Office due to being found in their jurisdiction.

September 26 – Officers were alerted by a resident of another city that his motorcycle was stolen, and he had located it in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Officers went to the area and found the motorcycle. The motorcycle was recovered, and a report was generated with the other agency.

September 29 – An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 17000 blk of I-35W on a black motorcycle for no license plate. The motorcycle would not stop and continued driving. Officers continued to follow the vehicle until the driver stopped a few miles away. The driver of the motorcycle was taken into custody.

September 30 – Officers were dispatched to the 3000 blk of Dovehill Drive to a theft of construction material. The complainant advised several pieces of lumber were removed from the location without permission. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

October 5 – Officers were dispatched to the 500 blk of Gannet Trail regarding a Disorderly Conduct involving a weapon. Upon arrival, officers observed two males arguing. During the investigation, it was discovered that one male didn’t like the way the other male was looking at him as he drove by. As the confrontation ensued, a firearm was displayed. One subject was taken into custody.