Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.

On Oct. 10, a resident in the 900 block of Lake Bluff Drive reported that he received a text alerting him to possible fraudulent charges made with his credit card at Home Depot and 7-Eleven. His wife checked the car and discovered that two credit cards, cash, her driver’s license and her engagement and wedding rings were gone. Security footage shows an unknown suspect entered the vehicle, likely left unlocked, during the overnight hours.

On Oct. 15, a resident in the 600 block of Teakwood Drive reported that a gun and magazine had been stolen from underneath the center console of his truck, which was parked in his driveway and may not have been locked.