Friday, November 25, 2022
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

John English
By John English
Argyle 44, Grapevine 27

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine.

Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter.

Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added a 4-yard run to give Argyle a 16-0 lead at the end of one.

Grapevine scored 12 unanswered points before John Gailey connected with Will Krzysiak on a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-12 Argyle.

The Eagles extended their lead when Devon Owen scored on a 35-yard interception return.

Grapevine then scored three times in a row to bring the game to within three points, but RJ Bunnell scored on a 25-yard run to make it 37-27 Argyle with 4:22 to play in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth, Gailey hit Hunter McFaul on a 4-yard pass to seal the victory for the Eagles.

Argyle (13-0, 6-0) will face the winner of the Abilene Wylie/Canutillo game being played tomorrow at a time and location to be determined.

Check back here on Saturday for more local payoff football scores.

