High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 44, Grapevine 27

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine.

Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter.

Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added a 4-yard run to give Argyle a 16-0 lead at the end of one.

Grapevine scored 12 unanswered points before John Gailey connected with Will Krzysiak on a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-12 Argyle.

The Eagles extended their lead when Devon Owen scored on a 35-yard interception return.

Grapevine then scored three times in a row to bring the game to within three points, but RJ Bunnell scored on a 25-yard run to make it 37-27 Argyle with 4:22 to play in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth, Gailey hit Hunter McFaul on a 4-yard pass to seal the victory for the Eagles.

Argyle (13-0, 6-0) will face the winner of the Abilene Wylie/Canutillo game being played tomorrow at a time and location to be determined.

Argyle wins 44-27 over Grapevine!@RjBunnell and head coach @toddrodgers13 joined @mycoskie on the postgame show. Congrats to @argylegridiron on advancing to the UIL 5A-II regional final round. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/8dZZluFUWw — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

