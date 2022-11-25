Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department from September 1–September 30 had 429 calls for service, 11 in which resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest, and 2 motor vehicle crash reports. A successful National Drug Take Back was held at Town Hall on October 29. Here are some recent police calls:

September 2: Officers assisted the Denton County Sheriff’s department with the apprehension of two juvenile females. The juveniles had left a rehab facility located in unincorporated Denton County. They were transported the juvenile detention facility in Denton.

September 3: Officers stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights at 10:55 p.m. Further investigation revealed the driver and passenger were issued citations for possession of alcohol by a minor.

September 5: Officers took a forgery report. The reporting party claimed someone had written two checks totaling $25,400 without their consent.

September 7: Officers assisted Denton County Sheriff’s office with an intoxicated driver at Lantana Trail and Cypress Creek. Further investigation revealed the male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

September 11: Officers responded to the 800 block of Kirby Drive in Lantana regarding an agency assist for the Denton County Sheriff’s office with a disturbance. Further investigation revealed both parties were involved in a crash at the 3400 block of FM 407. Sheriff’s deputies arrested the male driver for assaulting the female driver. The male driver was later issued a citation for accident involving damage to vehicle.

September 11: Officers assisted the Denton County Sheriff’s office with a domestic disturbance in the 8700 block of James Drive in Lantana. The male involved in the incident was arrested for assault family violence.

September 16: Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1900 block of East Jeter Road. Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe. The driver was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

September 18: Officers responded to the 900 block of Ridgewood Circle regarding a protective order violation. Officers were able to locate the subject after notifications from the Flock LPR cameras. The subject was arrested and charged with violating a protection order.

September 27: Officers went to the 1700 block of West Jeter Road regarding an illegal dumping report. Further investigation revealed the reporting party only wanted the incident documented and no further action was taken.