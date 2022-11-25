Friday, November 25, 2022
Cross Timbers Water: All benefit from conserving water

By CTG Staff
Submitted by Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation

The CTWSC is a 501(c)12 non-profit member-owned water company, providing 500 million gallons annually, primarily to Bartonville, Copper Canyon and Double Oak. The CCN (the area serviced) is supplied by six deep water wells and subsidized by water purchased from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

Water pressure comes from two elevated tanks providing 70 psi to homes, businesses and fire hydrants.

The Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation has achieved a Superior Water Rating from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and has maintained this level of excellence for over 40 years.

In recent years, electronic meters were installed throughout the system providing up to 90 days of hourly history and reducing time/labor to manually read meters. A much needed cost reduction and efficiency measure!

The 2022 summer heat and drought conditions challenged every water supply company in Texas. However, because of the long history (dating back to 1965) the sound & well maintained infrastructure and the talented staff of the CTWSC, the members continued receiving uninterrupted supply, adequate pressure and expected high quality water.

There are 93 miles of underground lead-free pipe delivering water to the 2,634 members of the CTWSC. Growth in new memberships has doubled in the last two years as our state and towns increase in population. 

Everyone benefits from conserving water … it’s too precious to waste!

