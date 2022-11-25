Friday, November 25, 2022
Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 17 at 1:30 a.m., officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at a closed public park in the 700 block of Highland Village Road. A man and a woman were located on the lake shoreline, and they ran from the officers into a nearby wooded area. The officers located the two suspects and took them into custody. The man was charged with prowling. The woman was naked and intoxicated and refused to identify herself, and while she was being booked into jail, she became combative and kneed an officer in the groin. She was charged with public intoxication, failure to ID and assault on a peace officer.

An anonymous caller reported seeing a man grab a woman by the hair and pull her out of a car in a residential driveway. Officers were not able to contact the victim or suspect at the house that night, but after further investigation officers identified the victim and contacted her, and she reported multiple offenses of varying degrees in multiple jurisdictions. Further investigation resulted in detectives issuing arrest warrants for the following offenses: Unlawful restraint, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault family violence with previous convictions, assault family violence impeding breath, and continuous violence against the family.

On Sept. 30, a woman reported that she discovered her daughter, a juvenile, naked and engaging in an inappropriate online video chat with an adult man through a website called Omegle. The case is active pending identification of the suspect.

On Oct. 21, a resident reported that his car was stolen from the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Drive after he left the keys in it because he thought it was safe to do so. The car was later recovered in Denton. The case is still active.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

