Flower Mound police assist with huge fentanyl, weapon bust

The Flower Mound Police Department assisted with several area law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration on a large recent drug and gun bust.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office announced late last month that 15,000 fentanyl pills and 11 weapons were seized, and 11 suspects were arrested, two of them also being charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The TCSO worked with the DEA, FMPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department and Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the search warrants and make the arrests and seizures.

A FMPD spokesman declined to comment and referred questions to a DEA spokesperson, who declined to comment and said more information is expected to be released, eventually, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and it is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. Kathy O’Keefe, executive director of the local addiction support nonprofit Winning The Fight, recently discussed the issue of fentanyl in an interview with Bob Weir.