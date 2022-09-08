Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville

Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville.

Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey Bar & Grill location in Richardson, which is expected to open next year. The second location will be coming soon to the former location of Zone Action Park, 1951 North Summit Ave., which closed in May 2020 during the height of COVID-19 restrictions. Rawlings had previously had a couple restaurants/venues with the same or similar names, but those closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new development — which has been approved by Lewisville City Council — includes a restaurant, bar, outdoor patio, stage, lawn and classic cars, and it’ll also revive the shuttered go-kart track and mini golf course on the site and add at least one amusement ride, according to city documents. An opening date has not been announced.

Rawlings is partnering with Refined Hospital Concepts — a management company that has recently opened three restaurants in the Flower Mound River Walk — to create a destination focused on family-friendly entertainment during the day and live music at night, according to Dallas Culture Map.

Rawlings also happens to be auctioning most of his classic car collection — more than 25 cars and motorcycles — right now. The auctions end on Wednesday. Click here for more information.