BODYBAR Pilates opening soon in Flower Mound

A new Pilates studio will open next month in Flower Mound, according to a company news release.

BODYBAR Pilates — known for its integrative, athletically-driven workouts that unite the Pilates method and modern exercise training principles — will officially open to the public on Oct. 3 at 2840 Flower Mound Road, Suite 140. BODYBAR’s seventh Texas location will be the first studio for local owners Vivek and Jypti Bhatia.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we saw an opportunity to support the betterment of those in our community and help them achieve their fitness goals through BODYBAR,” Jyoti said. “Vivek and I are attuned to our personal health and wellness, so this concept immediately attracted our attention. With this being our first franchise experience, the BODYBAR team has been incredibly supportive and helpful with getting our business launched. We’re excited to open our studio in Flower Mound!”

Blending its focus on strength, toning and modern movement with a warm, welcoming, spa-like environment, BODYBAR creates a Pilates experience unlike any other. It is all centered on fostering a destination where a community of members can come together daily to maintain sound mind, body and spirit, according to the BODYBAR news release.

The new studio will host several grand opening events throughout its Founder’s Week:

Founding Member Classes – Sept. 26-28 BODYBAR fans who have already secured a Founding Membership are invited to participate in free classes throughout the day on September 26 through September 28. Those interested in obtaining a Founding Membership can contact the sales team at [email protected] .



First-Timer Classes – Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 From September 29 through October 1, the studio will host free classes that will break down the workout for first-timers or any interested community members.

