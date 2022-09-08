Thursday, September 8, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

BODYBAR Pilates opening soon in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
10
Photo courtesy of BODYBAR

A new Pilates studio will open next month in Flower Mound, according to a company news release.

BODYBAR Pilates — known for its integrative, athletically-driven workouts that unite the Pilates method and modern exercise training principles — will officially open to the public on Oct. 3 at 2840 Flower Mound Road, Suite 140. BODYBAR’s seventh Texas location will be the first studio for local owners Vivek and Jypti Bhatia.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we saw an opportunity to support the betterment of those in our community and help them achieve their fitness goals through BODYBAR,” Jyoti said. “Vivek and I are attuned to our personal health and wellness, so this concept immediately attracted our attention. With this being our first franchise experience, the BODYBAR team has been incredibly supportive and helpful with getting our business launched. We’re excited to open our studio in Flower Mound!”

Blending its focus on strength, toning and modern movement with a warm, welcoming, spa-like environment, BODYBAR creates a Pilates experience unlike any other. It is all centered on fostering a destination where a community of members can come together daily to maintain sound mind, body and spirit, according to the BODYBAR news release.

The new studio will host several grand opening events throughout its Founder’s Week:

  • Founding Member Classes – Sept. 26-28
    • BODYBAR fans who have already secured a Founding Membership are invited to participate in free classes throughout the day on September 26 through September 28.
    • Those interested in obtaining a Founding Membership can contact the sales team at [email protected].
  • First-Timer Classes – Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
    • From September 29 through October 1, the studio will host free classes that will break down the workout for first-timers or any interested community members.
  • Flower Mound Open Bar Event – Sept. 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
    • BODYBAR members and Flower Mound area residents are invited to tour the studio, enjoy refreshments and enter raffles
Previous articleTravel with Terri to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.