High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 50, Lancaster 27

The Guyer Wildcats rolled past Lancaster on Thursday night.

The Wildcats got on the board first when Jackson Arnold hit Josiah Martin on a 9-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the game.

Lancaster tied it up just before the end of the quarter, and it was 7-7 heading into the second.

Arnold scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to regain the lead for the Wildcats, and with 2:01 remaining in the first half, Trey Joyner scored on a 2-yard run to make it 21-7 Guyer at the break.

The Wildcats picked up a safety to start the third quarter and then Landon Sides returned a free kick 52 yards for a touchdown to make it 29-7 Guyer.

Lancaster scored again, but Guyer came right back and scored on a 25-yard pass from Jackson to Si Stovall late in the third.

Jackson and Stovall hooked up again on a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 43-20, Guyer.

Lancaster responded with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but three minutes later Trey Joyner scored on a 4-yard run to make it 50-20 Wildcats.

Lancaster scored again with just under four minutes to play to make it 50-27 Guyer, but the Wildcats lead was never in danger.

Arnold passed for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns and Ahmed Yussuf rushed for 126 yards in the game for Guyer.

The Wildcats (3-0, 0-0) will open up district at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 when they host Prosper.

Aledo 49, Northwest 20

Despite a late rally, the Northwest Texans came up short against Aledo on Thursday night.

Starting quarterback Jake Strong was injured last week and sat out the game.

The Bearcats took a 42-0 lead late into the second quarter before Leddie Thompson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ife Durodoye to put Northwest on board before the half.

With 5:26 to play in the third quarter, Northwest scored again on a 13-yard run from Kyle Cummings.

Aledo scored a touchdown of its own midway through the fourth quarter, but Northwest answered with an 85-yard pass from Thompson to Kenan Reil to make it 49-20.

Reil finished the game with 123 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Northwest (1-2, 0-0) will open up district competition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Brewer.

