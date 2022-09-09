Friday, September 9, 2022
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the specialist you need for nerve pain management

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
23
Dr. John Broadnax, Riley Bingham, physician assistant, and Dr. Eric Anderson offer world-class pain care in an encouraging and educational environment.

Being diagnosed with neuropathy can be unsettling, to say the least. This painful nerve condition happens when a nerve in the body isn’t behaving like it’s supposed to and typically starts with chronic numbness in the feet and hands before graduating to sharp, shooting, or burning pain. Some people may even experience weakness and loss of function in that area.

Regardless of your neuropathy symptoms, all you want is relief. That’s where the compassionate team at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas can help.

The first step with any neuropathy case is to find the root cause. Most chronic neuropathy is from diabetes. But neuropathy can also be caused by dietary deficiencies, certain medications, some forms of cancer treatment, or even an injury.

Understanding and treating that root cause often helps manage or eliminate nerve pain.

“If nerve pain is still an issue at that point, this is where pain management can play an important role,” Dr. Eric Anderson said. “There are several nerve medications that can help, and if that doesn’t work, there are very specific procedures that can help.”

Two procedures offered at Advanced Pain Institute include a Lumbar Sympathetic Block and a Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS). The sympathetic block is a targeted injection of a steroid and numbing medication that is distributed over and “blocks” selected nerves from causing pain on a temporary basis. Spinal cord stimulation is a device that interrupts or “blocks” pain signals from reaching the brain where it is perceived. Your doctor will do a trial first to assess if it’s effective.

“In many cases, these procedures minimize and eliminate nerve pain,” Dr. John Broadnax added.

Located in Lewisville, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the go-to source for pain management treatments and head-to-toe remedies. Many pain management practices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area tout head-to-toe remedies to help you. But if you want to go where everybody knows your name and results are second to none, look no further than Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville.

To learn more about how Advanced Pain Institute of Texas can help you, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Sponsored content)
