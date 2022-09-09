Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the specialist you need for nerve pain management

Being diagnosed with neuropathy can be unsettling, to say the least. This painful nerve condition happens when a nerve in the body isn’t behaving like it’s supposed to and typically starts with chronic numbness in the feet and hands before graduating to sharp, shooting, or burning pain. Some people may even experience weakness and loss of function in that area.

Regardless of your neuropathy symptoms, all you want is relief. That’s where the compassionate team at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas can help.

The first step with any neuropathy case is to find the root cause. Most chronic neuropathy is from diabetes. But neuropathy can also be caused by dietary deficiencies, certain medications, some forms of cancer treatment, or even an injury.

Understanding and treating that root cause often helps manage or eliminate nerve pain.

“If nerve pain is still an issue at that point, this is where pain management can play an important role,” Dr. Eric Anderson said. “There are several nerve medications that can help, and if that doesn’t work, there are very specific procedures that can help.”

Two procedures offered at Advanced Pain Institute include a Lumbar Sympathetic Block and a Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS). The sympathetic block is a targeted injection of a steroid and numbing medication that is distributed over and “blocks” selected nerves from causing pain on a temporary basis. Spinal cord stimulation is a device that interrupts or “blocks” pain signals from reaching the brain where it is perceived. Your doctor will do a trial first to assess if it’s effective.

“In many cases, these procedures minimize and eliminate nerve pain,” Dr. John Broadnax added.

