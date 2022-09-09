Foodie Friday: Burgerlicious

What do you call a burger that’s more than delicious? Burgerlicious! And thanks to Owner Vernetta Weston, we know have some ‘burgerlicious’ burgers right here in our community!

Vernetta first started her Burgerlicious food truck down in Austin and enjoyed some great notoriety and success down there before relocating up here to DFW to live closer to her fiancee. And Austin’s loss is definitely our gain!

At Burgerlicious you’ll find a unique offering of burgers, loaded fries, and dranks. That’s right – we said dranks. These aren’t yo mama’s drinks. Vernetta has created some tasty, flavored, hand-squeezed lemonades that are delicious on their own or would make the perfect base for your BYOB of choice. Her Pink Drank is her most popular and can be ordered iced or frozen.

When it comes to her burgers, Vernetta’s menu has really been a full family affair. Several of her menu items are named after family members and are a result of conversations she’s had with those family members of what they want to see on a burger.

Vernetta’s personal favorite burger on the menu is the Delicious which comes with all the usual toppings as well as her seasoned grilled onions and her signature Delicious Sauce.

We all know everything is bigger in Texas and the Big Texas Burger is no exception. It comes topped with a couple of massive steak-cut onion rings and some BBQ sauce. And it’s absolutely delicious.

When we walked into Burgerlicious, our videographer was chowing down on some of their Lit Fries and we could wait to get our hands on some of our own to try. These loaded fries are seasoned with Vernetta’s garlic jalapeno seasoning and are topped with grilled seasoned jalapenos, bacon, and ranch.

Stumbling upon Burgerlicious is one of the best things that’s happened to us in a while and getting to meet and chat with Vernetta was the cherry on top of getting to eat her delicious food. We can’t wait for you to stop in and experience a Burgerlicious Burger for yourself!

*Burgerlicious is located at 1565 West Main Street #210, Lewisville TX 75067.