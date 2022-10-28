Sheriff’s Office investigating road rage incident in Lantana

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident in Lantana.

On Sept. 12, a driver allegedly followed a Lantana resident home to the Gaillardia neighborhood and yelled at him while blocking the driveway. The suspect then pulled out a gun, chambered a round and pointed it at the Lantana resident, according to a Larry Kish, assistant chief with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The resident grabbed a gun of his own, and the suspect drove off into the cul-de-sac, passed back by the house and never came back.

The suspect is described as a white man with facial hair, a flat-bill hat and blue mirrored sunglasses. He was driving a black Toyota 4Runner SUV with a roof rack and large off-road tires. Investigators identified one suspect, but his alibi checked out so the sheriff’s office is still seeking help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information about the incident, call the DCSO at 940-349-1687.