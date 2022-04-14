Thursday, April 14, 2022
Chick-Fil-A coming to Harvest Town Center

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of ChickFilA.com.

Chick-Fil-A will be coming to the future Harvest Town Center, Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston announced Wednesday.

A rendering of the proposed Harvest Town Center, image courtesy of the town of Argyle

Harvest Town Center will be a mixed-use development on the northwest corner of I-35W and FM 407, with a grocery store, restaurants, other retail space and multi-family homes. The property is in Argyle’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ, so the town’s only involvement will be in the subdivision review process.

Livingston made the announcement during the Metroport Chamber’s “State of the Communities” address during Wednesday’s Membership Luncheon. He said Thursday that the restaurant is expected to begin construction sometime in 2023. With the project being so far in the future, no other details were available.

This is the first business to be announced for the future Harvest Town Center development.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

