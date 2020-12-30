Top stories of 2020

The following news stories are some of the most-read and talked-about stories published in 2020 on crosstimbersgazette.com, not including some daily coronavirus updates.
Jan. 2: Prohibition Chicken, Carvao, Which Wich close
Jan. 3: Local restaurateurs to open Texas restaurant in Lakeside
Jan. 31: Local tanning salon employee recorded customer, police say
Feb. 7: Final required permit issued for new reservoir
March 9: 25 in Denton County self-quarantined over coronavirus
March 15: Denton County reports first presumptive positive coronavirus case
March 24: Denton County issues Stay-At-Home order
March 26: Denton County reports first COVID-19 death
April 17: Schools are closed for the rest of the school year
April 18: Woman found dead in Flower Mound parking lot
April 27: Texas restaurants, stores, more can reopen, Abbott says
May 1: Texas Motor Speedway to host all Denton County graduations
May 4: Blue Angels to fly over DFW
May 5: Marcus remembers ‘Coach T’
May 14: Argyle approves site plan for Valley Creek Church
May 27: Teen killed in crash on Flower Mound Road
June 3: Lewisville police explain what led to tear gas, arrests at protest
June 4: Highland Village protest a success, organizer and police say
June 9: Denton County Commissioners vote to remove Confederate statue
June 18: Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Abbott says
June 26: City of Denton approves face mask order
July 14: LISD delays first day of school
Aug. 1: Mac & Cheese chain coming to Flower Mound area
Aug. 11: Furst Ranch owners lead vision for future development
Aug. 13: 3,300-home community coming to southern Denton County
Oct. 8: Mayoral candidate charged with 109 felonies related to voter fraud
Oct. 21: Several new stores to open soon in Shops at Highland Village
Nov. 4: Southern Denton County voted overwhelmingly for Trump, Cornyn
Dec. 8: Highland Village reverses course, will allow tree decorations
Dec. 10: Homeless man charged with killing Argyle Turkey
Dec. 17: Flower Mound hospital receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Dec. 21: Argyle Police Blotter — December 2020
Dec. 22: Flower Mound High principal in critical condition with COVID-19
Dec. 22: Intoxicated driver charged after crash kills teen, injures boy
Dec. 23: Lewisville teen dies in crash with utility pole and Driver dies in Flower Mound crash
Dec. 24: Highland Village man faces intoxication manslaughter charge after woman hit, killed
Dec. 28: Passerby, officer’s quick thinking help save man on Lantana Trail