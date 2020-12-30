Top stories of 2020

The following news stories are some of the most-read and talked-about stories published in 2020 on crosstimbersgazette.com, not including some daily coronavirus updates.

Jan. 2: Prohibition Chicken, Carvao, Which Wich close

Jan. 3: Local restaurateurs to open Texas restaurant in Lakeside

Jan. 31: Local tanning salon employee recorded customer, police say

Feb. 7: Final required permit issued for new reservoir

March 9: 25 in Denton County self-quarantined over coronavirus

March 15: Denton County reports first presumptive positive coronavirus case

March 24: Denton County issues Stay-At-Home order

March 26: Denton County reports first COVID-19 death

April 17: Schools are closed for the rest of the school year

April 18: Woman found dead in Flower Mound parking lot

April 27: Texas restaurants, stores, more can reopen, Abbott says

May 1: Texas Motor Speedway to host all Denton County graduations

May 4: Blue Angels to fly over DFW

May 5: Marcus remembers ‘Coach T’

May 14: Argyle approves site plan for Valley Creek Church

May 27: Teen killed in crash on Flower Mound Road

June 3: Lewisville police explain what led to tear gas, arrests at protest

June 4: Highland Village protest a success, organizer and police say

June 9: Denton County Commissioners vote to remove Confederate statue

June 18: Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Abbott says

June 26: City of Denton approves face mask order

July 14: LISD delays first day of school

Aug. 1: Mac & Cheese chain coming to Flower Mound area

Aug. 11: Furst Ranch owners lead vision for future development

Aug. 13: 3,300-home community coming to southern Denton County

Oct. 8: Mayoral candidate charged with 109 felonies related to voter fraud

Oct. 21: Several new stores to open soon in Shops at Highland Village

Nov. 4: Southern Denton County voted overwhelmingly for Trump, Cornyn

Dec. 8: Highland Village reverses course, will allow tree decorations

Dec. 10: Homeless man charged with killing Argyle Turkey

Dec. 17: Flower Mound hospital receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Dec. 21: Argyle Police Blotter — December 2020

Dec. 22: Flower Mound High principal in critical condition with COVID-19

Dec. 22: Intoxicated driver charged after crash kills teen, injures boy

Dec. 23: Lewisville teen dies in crash with utility pole and Driver dies in Flower Mound crash

Dec. 24: Highland Village man faces intoxication manslaughter charge after woman hit, killed

Dec. 28: Passerby, officer’s quick thinking help save man on Lantana Trail