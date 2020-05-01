Texas Motor Speedway to host all Denton County graduations

All school districts in Denton County will celebrate at TMS including Aubrey ISD; Argyle ISD; Denton ISD; Krum ISD; Lake Dallas ISD; Lewisville ISD; Little Elm ISD; Northwest ISD; Pilot Point ISD; Ponder ISD; Sanger ISD and Westlake Academy.

The specific dates and times of each commencement will be announced by each school or district. Lewisville ISD announced that its commencement ceremonies will take place on its originally scheduled May dates — on May 23, Hebron High School’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Flower Mound at 2 p.m. and Marcus at 6 p.m. On March 24, Lewisville High School will start at noon and The Colony will start at 5 p.m.

Guyer High School’s ceremony will be held on May 22 at 3 p.m.