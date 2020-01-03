Local restaurateurs to open Texas restaurant in Lakeside

Two local restaurateurs are planning to open a Texas restaurant in the Lakeside space that had been occupied by Carvao Prime Brazilian Steakhouse, which just closed after about four years.

The 1845 Taste Texas restaurant is expected to open in April at the corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway in south Flower Mound. The new restaurant will serve a variety of steaks, seafood, smoked meats, sandwiches and salads, and will be operated by Marty Bryan and Alan Man. Bryan owns the destination restaurant Marty B’s in Bartonville, and the two recently opened Rustico Grill on FM 407 in Flower Mound.

“The best way to describe our restaurant is in the name. 1845 is the year that the Republic of Texas was annexed to the United States of America, becoming the 28thU.S. State. We want our restaurant to embody the flavor of our great state of Texas,” Bryan said. “Our menu will include dishes such as West Texas Quail Lollipops, a Shaved Short Rib Sandwich, Coffee Braised Brisket Tacos and Jalapeño Bacon Mac & Cheese. We will offer a variety of alcohol from Texas distilleries and the beef will be sourced from 44 Farms in Cameron, Texas.”

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and will offer happy hour specials daily. Live music will be performed on Saturdays in the courtyard in front of the restaurant.

“We are thrilled to be joining the bustling Lakeside community,” Bryan said. “We chose to call Lakeside home because of the energetic atmosphere and continued growth in the area. Most importantly, we chose Lakeside because we felt like we were joining a family. We are excited to share our love of Texas cuisine with the residents of Flower Mound.”