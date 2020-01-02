Prohibition Chicken, Carvao, Which Wich close

The end of 2019 brought several restaurant closures in southern Denton County, including a high-end Brazilian steakhouse and a prominent Old Town Lewisville sit-down eatery.

Carvao Prime Brazilian Steakhouse, located along FM 2499 in Lakeside DFW, announced on social media Thursday that “it is unfortunate that we must close our doors today.” The restaurant had been open in the growing south Flower Mound development since the fall of 2015.

Prohibition Chicken, 201 West Church St. in Old Town Lewisville, has also closed. The full-service fried chicken restaurant and bar opened in April 2017. It was intended to be part of a trio of restaurants — Twisted Root Burger Company and Cavalli’s Neapolitan Pizza — on the same lot on Church Street that were part of the city’s push to turn Old Town into a destination for people around North Texas. Cavalli’s closed in 2018.

The Flower Mound and Lewisville locations of Dallas-based Which Wich, which has hundreds of locations around the country and in many other countries, have also been shut down. The fast casual sandwich shop had been open on FM 2499 in Flower Mound for about 10 years.