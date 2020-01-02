Flower Mound ponds to be stocked with rainbow trout

More than 1,600 rainbow trout will be stocked in two ponds at Flower Mound parks next week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 375 rainbow trout will go into the Heritage Park pond, 600 Spinks Road, and 1,250 rainbow trout will go into Rheudasil Park pond, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd., according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Both ponds will be stocked on Wednesday, January 8.