Chipotle Mexican Grill’s second Flower Mound location is now open.

The nationwide burrito chain’s new location, 1900 Long Prairie Road, recently opened in the former location of Dido’s Urban Grill, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Chipotle serves a variety of Mexican food, including burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, salads and more.

The first Chipotle in Flower Mound is located at 6100 Long Prairie Road.