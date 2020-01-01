F45 Training brings high energy workouts to Lantana

Anyone wanting to get in better shape, but not take a whole lot of time doing it, should check out the new F45 Training Center that opened in September in Lantana Town Center.

Owners Averon and Jennifer Edwards have focused on staying fit for many years– and had tried many different workouts. Averon was on a cruise with a friend who told him about F45. They visited the Corinth location and fell in love with the place.

“We saw this as an opportunity,” said Averon. “Fitness should be a high priority for everyone.”

The F in the name stands for functional, while the 45 is the approximate number of minutes required for each workout. Workouts are done in groups of up to 36 people led by two of the five personal trainers on staff, who provide a personal training experience in a group setting.

The program features various high-intensity interval training-style workouts, better known as HIITs. Edwards said participants burn 480 to 600 calories in a typical workout, which bumps up to 800 to 1,000 calories during the hour-long Saturday sessions.

F45 Training Lantana offers eight sessions, Monday through Thursday, seven on Friday, three plus one stretch class on Saturdays and two classes and one stretch class on Sundays. Classes start as early as 5:15 a.m. and go as late as 6:30 p.m. Memberships also include personalized meal plans.

“We’re excited about growing our F45 Training and how Lantana/Bartonville and surrounding areas have embraced us,” Edwards said. “Our biggest thing here is functional training.”

Edwards likes it when his clients not only lose weight, but gain muscle mass. Participants work up a sweat because they spend only 30 seconds at each station.

What makes F45 different is that every day’s workout is different, designed by the people at company headquarters in Australia. One day might focus on weight training, another on cardio.

“You are never going to get bored,” Edwards said. “You’ve never going to get complacent. And the biggest thing about it is it’s a full-body workout.”

Visit F45 Training in Lantana Town Center at 3600 FM 407 #170, Bartonville, TX 76226 or find them online here.