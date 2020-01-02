Weir: Kronda Thimesch running for Texas State Rep.

Well, good citizens of North Texas, it’s another year and another exciting political season, with numerous candidates running for elective office in several positions across the state.

One of those races will be for the Texas House of Representatives in District 65. The one-term incumbent, Michelle Beckley, a Democrat, will be on the ballot for her first reelection effort. There are 2 Republican challengers; Kronda Thimesch and Nancy Cline. The GOP and Democrat primary elections will be on March 3, 2020. I reached out to Ms. Beckley a couple of months ago, but, so far she’s declined an interview. I interviewed Ms. Cline recently and now Ms. Thimesch came over to tell our viewers about her background and why she’s running for this office. The following info comes from a bio sent to me by the Ms. Thimesh:

Kronda Thimesch (pronounced “KRAWN-duh TIMM-esh”) graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in landscape architecture, which is where she met her husband, Jeff. Together, they founded Green Meadows Landscaping in 1989, a Lewisville-based business which serves commercial and residential landscape clients all over the Metroplex. Kronda also started a second business with her husband and two sons in 2018 called Gardens To Go. Gardens To Go is an online landscape plant and materials delivery service for North Texas and is the only business model of its type in the state of Texas.

A 29-year Lewisville ISD resident, Kronda and her family have lived in three different feeder patterns within the district. She and Jeff raised four children in Lewisville ISD. Justin, Kaytin and Jacob all graduated from Hebron High School and went on to Oklahoma State University. Karissa is a senior at Hebron High School. In 2019, the Thimesches celebrated the marriage of their daughter Kaytin to Kolby Slater of Dacoma, OK, and of their son Justin to Amy McDonald of Woodward, OK.

Kronda was first elected to the LISD Board in 2015. She was elected Vice President by her board colleagues in June 2017 and June 2018. Past committee service includes the LISD Legislative, Finance and Facilities Committees, and currently, she serves on the Financial and Audit Committee. Prior to her election in 2015, Kronda served as Special Events chair for the Hebron Football Booster Club, where she led parents from the five cities that form the Hebron community to establish a Spring Game & Family Festival event.

The event quickly developed into a popular tradition linking area families, businesses and school programs together. Kronda and Jeff served as co-presidents for the Hebron Football Booster Club program in 2014-2015. Additionally, the Thimesches were active booster club members for the soccer, volleyball and basketball programs at Hebron High School.

For more info on the candidate: www.krondafortexas.com.