Young man shot, killed on New Year’s Eve in Denton

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed late on New Year’s Eve in a Denton parking lot.

Police were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Cleveland Street about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest lying on the ground in the gated parking lot of an apartment complex. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead just after midnight.

He has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as 22-year-old Steven Daniels Jr.

According to the latest information from Denton police, no suspects have been identified and police are investigating the shooting.