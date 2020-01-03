Ramps, lanes at Hwy 121, FM 2499 to be closed this weekend

There will be several ramp and lane closures in the area of Hwy 121 and FM 2499 this weekend as part of the ongoing DFW Connector construction project.

The following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the town of Flower Mound:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway

Full closure of westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway

Full closure of northbound Hwy 26 form Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive

Three right lanes closed on northbound Hwy 121. The two left lanes will remain open