Ramps, lanes at Hwy 121, FM 2499 to be closed this weekend

There will be several ramp and lane closures in the area of Hwy 121 and FM 2499 this weekend as part of the ongoing DFW Connector construction project.
The following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the town of Flower Mound:
- Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway
- Full closure of westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive
- Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway
- Full closure of northbound Hwy 26 form Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive
- Three right lanes closed on northbound Hwy 121. The two left lanes will remain open
All closures will allow crews to switch traffic onto the new northbound SH 121 auxiliary lanes. These closures are expected to cause traffic delays in the area between south Flower Mound and the north DFW Airport entrance. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.