Foodie Friday: GiroPizza

Does anything sound better to you than taking a pizza tour of Italy? I think that just about tops our Bucket List – maybe only behind taking an actual tour of Italy.

GiroPizza Owner, Diego Stefani, has brought this new way to enjoy pizza right here to Flower Mound. In Italy, it’s apparently not uncommon to dine at an Italian pizza restaurant and the chef takes you on whatever “tour” of pizza they have in mind. At GiroPizza, you are allowed to choose which pizzas you enjoy – on weekdays you can order pizzas a la carte and on weekend evenings is when the true “Tour of Pizza” takes place. Servers travel around the restaurant with all kinds of different pizzas and the triangle card on your table is what you use to tell them whether you want savory or sweet options, or whether you need a break. Think Brazilian Churrasco but with pizza.

Owner Diego Stefani (left) with Chef Giorgio (right)

This amazing restaurant concept is backed up by some incredible pizza produced by their renowned pizzaiolo (pizza chef), Giorgio, who came to work at GiroPizza directly from Florence, Italy. Chef Giorgio uses only the finest and most authentic ingredients to create the crust and toppings for his pizzas – including fine grain Italian flour and olive oils imported from Italy.

One of their most popular pizzas is their Quattro Pizza which allows you to create four pizzas in one! Choose any four of their pizza creations from the menu to make up your own personalized pizza creation. You can do that with savory pizzas or with their four dessert pizzas!

After our visit to GiroPizza, we have a few favorites we’d recommend: the Ortolana which is their vegetable pizza topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, and bell peppers; the Gamberi topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shrimp and their homemade cocktail sauce; the Pere made with gorgonzola, pears, honey and walnuts; and the Capricciosa topped with mushrooms, artichokes, black olives and prosciutto cotto.

Their dessert pizzas are a must-try as well. We tried their Nutella Banana E Fragole and their Pasticciera pizzas and both were SO GOOD! The perfect amount of sweetness, but not too heavy.

GiroPizza is not just about the pizza, however. They also have some incredible appetizers and salads including their gorgeous Meat & Cheese Board, their assortment of Crostini.

We couldn’t agree more with the saying on GiroPizza’s wall – those who eat well definitely eat Italian. Be sure to visit GiroPizza soon for a true tour of Italian pizzas created by a true Italian! You’ll love watching him spin the pizzas back in the kitchen. It’s like a meal and a show!

*GiroPizza is located at 3711 Justin Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028.