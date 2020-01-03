First flu-related death of the season reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Friday the first influenza-associated death, an adult, of the 2019-2020 flu season in the county.

“Announcing the first flu death of this season in Denton County is incredibly difficult. Flu activity remains high in Denton County, and we want to remind residents to receive their flu vaccine to best protect themselves and others,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist.

DCPH recommends a three-pronged approach to fighting the flu:

Get vaccinated. The best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu is to get an annual flu shot, and the flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Remember that antiviral medications are a second-line defense against the flu. If you are experiencing fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, muscle aches and headaches, visit your doctor immediately, and take antivirals if prescribed. These remedies can help you recover quicker, and can potentially prevent you from being hospitalized with flu complications. Take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs. Cover your cough and sneeze, avoid people experiencing flu symptoms, stay home when you feel sick and wash your hands often. These steps will also help prevent other respiratory viruses, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and rhinovirus.

Weekly Denton County flu surveillance reports and additional information can be found at www.DentonCounty.gov/flu. Visit www.CDC.gov/flu for details about symptoms, treatment, and prevention, and search www.vaccinefinder.org to find the nearest vaccine in your neighborhood.