25 in Denton County self-quarantined over coronavirus

More than two dozen Denton County residents have been self-quarantined over possible exposure to COVID-19 as of Monday, the same day North Texas’ first “presumptive positive” case was reported out of Frisco.

Initial tests suggest a Frisco man in his late 30s has the novel coronavirus after he traveled to California, according to a news release from Collin County Judge Chris Hill. He is self-quarantined at home and being evaluated by county health staff, who are awaiting further tests to confirm the initial results.

“The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low,” Hill said in a statement.

Closer to home in Denton County, there have not been any positive tests for the spreading virus, as of Monday, but the 25 residents are or have been quarantined at home for monitoring because they may have been exposed to the virus, according to Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey.

COVID-19 causes symptoms similar to those of the common cold or flu, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. It is believed to mainly be spread person-to-person, by being in close contact with an infected person. If you develop similar symptoms, contact your doctor.

“DCPH continues to stress the importance of hand washing as a first line of defense, followed by sanitizing items touched often and social distancing if sick or if others are sick,” Rainey said. ” We also highly recommend community members follow DCPH on Twitter and Facebook at @WeAreDCPH for the most up-to-date Denton County COVID-19 information.”

DCPH also recommends resident put together a household plan to help protect your health and the health of those you care about in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in your community. The Centers for Disease Control recommends the following household readiness actions:

Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan

Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications

Get to know your neighbors

Identify aid organizations in your community

Create an emergency contact list

Practice everyday preventive actions

