Move of historic Flower Mound farmhouse delayed

The relocation of a historic Flower Mound farmhouse has been delayed.

The Roberson farmhouse, built in 1905, will be moved later this month to make room for development of Lakeside Village, near the north shore of Lake Grapevine. The historic home will be restored and located next to the historic Thomas McPherson Farmhouse near the corner of South Dooley Street and East College Street.

The farmhouse was cut into pieces and was originally scheduled to be moved last week, but those plans had to be scrapped because of weather, according to Abbey Seminaro, development coordinator for Realty Capital Management. It is now tentatively scheduled to be moved around March 19.

When the house is moved, major intersections along the way to Grapevine will be closed and traffic will be detoured.

Lakeside Village will feature a variety of public spaces, restaurants, parks, trails, hotels, event venues, homes, and offices with lake views. It is being developed through a partnership of the Peter P. Stewart Family of Dallas and Realty Capital Management of Irving as the final phase of the Lakeside DFW community.