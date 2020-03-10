Red Cross urges healthy people to give blood now

The American Red Cross is urging healthy residents to give blood now to help prevent possible blood shortages as the coronavirus spreads through the country.

Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply, according to a Red Cross news release. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

A blood donation opportunity is coming up next week in Flower Mound. Donors can visit Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5500 Morriss Road, from 1-7 p.m. on March 20 to give blood. Many other opportunities to donate blood are scheduled throughout the month around Denton County and North Texas. To find a time and place convenient for you, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or have been in contact with someone who has or is suspected to have the virus, are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days. People who have traveled to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy and South Korea are also asked to postpone their donation for 28 days.

