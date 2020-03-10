Flower Mound’s Public Works receives full accreditation

The town of Flower Mound’s Public Works Department recently received full accreditation, according to a news release from the town.

The town’s Public Works was accredited by the American Public Works Association for the second consecutive time, according to the town. The accreditation verifies and recognizes that an agency is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth by the APWA.

The recognition promotes excellence in the operation and management of a public works agency, its programs and employees, according to the news release.