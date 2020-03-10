Local police, firefighter associations make council endorsements

The Flower Mound Police Association and Flower Mound Professional Fire Fighters Association announced Tuesday their endorsements for the two expiring seats on the Flower Mound Town Council.

Two candidates each are vying for Places 2 and 5 on the council in the May 2 municipal election. Incumbent Sandeep Sharma is being challenged by David Johnson for Place 2, and Incumbent Claudio Forest is being challenged by Ann Martin for Place 5.

For Place 2, the associations endorsed newcomer Johnson to unseat Sharma, calling Johnson “the most qualified and passionate candidate.” Johnson has served on the Planning & Zoning Commission for the past 10 years and serves as board president of Denton County Habitat for Humanity.

“David listens to and cares about citizens and employees,” says a letter signed by the presidents of both associations. “He understands that without the best employees, we cannot serve the citizens of Flower Mound to the highest standards … We need a councilman who is knowledgeable, hardworking, fair and equitable.”

For Place 5, the FMPA and FMPFFA endorsed Forest for another term, citing a “proven track record of faithfully serving” the town’s residents and employees as a council member and his previous positions on town boards and commissions.

“Not only does Claudio have the knowledge and experience that make him the best choice for this council position, he has a deep love for the town and the residents,” the letter says. “He is truly a pillar of this community and will keep ur town moving in a positive direction. Furthermore, Claudio’s support of the town’s first responders has always been unwavering and has not gone unnoticed.”

Early voting will start on April 20 for the May 2 elections.