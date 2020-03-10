Weir: David Johnson running for Flower Mound Council

The Flower Mound Town Council election season is underway and voters will have to select their leaders for Place 2 and 5 in the May 2nd election. There are 2 candidates running for Place 2 and 2 candidates for Place 5. David Johnson, Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission is running for Place 2 against Sandeep Sharma, the incumbent. We will undoubtedly be receiving many literature mail pieces describing the contenders for those offices. The purpose of these video interviews is to allow voters to see and hear directly from the candidates before going to the polls. My questions are directly related to the issues most Flower Mound residents are concerned with. Videos only run between 8 and 10 minutes, which is long enough to cover salient topics. The following bio was sent by Mr. Johnson.

“David Johnson, long-time, active resident of Flower Mound, announced his intent to run for Flower Mound Town Council Place 2. Mr. Johnson is originally from the Midwest and is a 25-year resident of Flower Mound. He has a 32-year career in finance and banking, is married, and has two adult children. Mr. Johnson has been active in Flower Mound for many years in several capacities. His involvement includes community and charity-based activities for more than 20 years. • Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commissioner – 10 yrs, currently Chairman • Habitat for Humanity of Denton County – 3 yrs, currently Board President • United Way of Denton County Project Blue Print Graduate – 2019.

“Active Rotarian for 10+ years, currently with Cross Timbers Rotary • Wellington HOA Board of Directors – 6 yrs and several Officer Positions • Cross Timbers YMCA Board – 10 yrs, Board Chairman for 3 years • Flower Mound Summit Club Member – 10 yrs • LISD Facilities Advisory Committee 2016-2017 • Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce Leadership Graduate • Grapevine Chamber Young Entrepreneurs Mentor • Active in several area Chambers of Commerce These are characteristics that exhibit the ability to learn in different situations, work well with a variety of people, and lead in different parts of our community. These are important leadership qualifications to help move Flower Mound into the future and to improve our quality of life.”

Please check out Dave’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/johnsonforflomo for more info on his campaign.