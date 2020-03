Teasley Lane was shut down late Tuesday morning in south Denton and was expected to remain closed for several hours.

The Denton Police Department said on social media around 11:30 a.m. that a gas line was reportedly hit near the intersection of Teasley and Lighthouse Drive. Police and fire officials responded and shut down Teasley from Hickory Creek Road to Montecito Drive, and it is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Check back for updates.