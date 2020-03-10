Northlake Notes — March 2020

One of the privileges of being in a position of leadership in the community is getting to celebrate when great things happen. This past month at our last council meeting, I enjoyed the opportunity to thank several community partners and one of our utility providers for partnering to purchase Automatic External Defibrillators to outfit all our police vehicles and town hall with these life-saving devices.

Over the last several months, Police Chief Robert Crawford sought grants from several sources and got a portion of a $10,000 grant to the Emergency Service District #1 from CoServ to fund four of these devices for the Town of Northlake. After this initial donation was announced, many others stepped up and provided the remaining six units needed.

We are grateful to the following partners for their donations: Northridge Estates HOA, Hillwood Communities on behalf of Harvest and Pecan Square, and Newland Communities on behalf of Canyon Falls. Also, we want to thank Office Equity Solutions, the developer for Northlake Commons where our new town hall and police building (to be occupied next month) are located, and Lamar Bank, a community bank looking to open in Northlake this year.

Anytime we can rally around a public need to serve the common good is a win for us all. Without a doubt, having these devices at the ready may one day save the life of someone in our community.

We are also excited to announce a partnership with TxDOT and the Belmont FWSD (Harvest Community) with the Town of Northlake to fund a new traffic light on FM 407 and Cleveland Gibbs, an important intersection for Northlake and one that needs traffic control to reduce the risk of accidents.

Finally I want to highlight our recent 2020 resident survey, which received over double the responses from the previous year. We are pleased to see substantial positive increases in the feeling of safety and satisfaction with police and emergency services. While the work to improve never ends, we are proud of the progress being made to secure Northlake for our residents.