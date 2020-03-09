Crews installing gas line in Flower Mound will affect traffic

Atmos Energy crews began installing a new gas line Monday along Garden Ridge Boulevard in Flower Mound, forcing the inside lanes of both the northbound and southbound sides to be closed during the day.

Crews will be working over the next several months to install the natural gas line, which will add additional capacity to Atmos’ system to support growing demands, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The new line “will be a critical artery to serve other cities within the area.”

The project is starting at the intersection of Spinks and Garden Ridge and move south to Lakeside Parkway, according to the town. Residents will see pipe in place along the median and open areas will be fenced off. For more information, contact Atmos Energy at 888-286-6700.