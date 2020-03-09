Argyle mayor cancels ‘Mornings with the Mayor’

Due to health reasons, Argyle Mayor Don Moser has canceled ‘Mornings with the Mayor.”

Moser would host the monthly event on the first Saturday of the month at Argyle Town Hall as an informal way for residents to meet him and discuss things concerning the town. He announced on social media Friday that he is canceling the monthly gatherings.

Moser has been battling cancer since 2017, shortly after he was first elected. Moser started receiving chemotherapy treatment in September, and it “has compromised my immune system,” he said.

“Given the health concerns we are facing right now, my family feels it would be best if I limit my public exposure at this time,” Moser said in the social media posts.