Police: Local tanning salon employee recorded customer

Karson Landcaster, photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

An employee for a Flower Mound tanning salon was arrested last month after a customer found his cell phone in her tanning booth.

The customer called the Flower Mound Police Department on Dec. 26 to the Palm Beach Tan, 5891 Long Prairie Road. She told police that she got into a tanning booth and while unclothed, she saw a cell phone above her, recording video. Police found that the cell phone belonged to an employee, who admitted to the recording, according to a FMPD spokesman.

Karson Landcaster was arrested on suspicion of improper photography or visual recording, a state jail felony. He was also arrested on a warrant from Midland County for possession of marijuana.

