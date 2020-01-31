Home
FMPD offering another Citizens Police Academy course

(Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound)

The Flower Mound Police Department is now accepting applications for its popular Citizens Police Academy course.

The 10-week course is free to Flower Mound residents and explores the inner workings of the department. CPA participants will get hands-on experience in law enforcement practices such as recruitment, training, narcotics, firearms, K-9 and crime scene analysis, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Students will also gain a better understanding of the different divisions within the department, including Traffic, SWAT, Patrol and Criminal Investigation.

Beginning March 26, classes will meet Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. –and one Saturday — at the Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. Download an application online or pick one up in person at the Police Department. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and space is limited, so interested residents are encouraged to apply soon. Applications are due by 5 p.m. March 12.

