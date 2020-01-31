Foodie Friday: Valentine’s Day 2020

Valentine’s Day is on a Friday this year, which means it’s the perfect night to enjoy a wonderful evening out with your special someone! You already know the way to our heart is with a good meal, so for all of you other Foodies out there, here are some local restaurants serving up special Valentine’s Day meals and treats this year.

Flower Mound

Rustico is now taking reservations for their first ever Valentine’s Dinner showcasing crowd-pleasing dishes like a Prime Filet, their Chicken Rustico, and the Red Fish. Dinner is also served with a complimentary glass of pink champagne and strawberries to celebrate.

Reservations are $85 per person and can be made on their website.

Flower Mound

Enjoy a romantic evening at Mio Nonno in Lakeside DFW, where you can enjoy some authentic Italian cuisine, special featured cocktails, and live music from former Emerald City singer, Michelle Priest, from 6:30-9:30pm. They’ll even have roses on hand to add a little extra romance to the evening.

After dinner, you can go see a movie at the Moviehouse & Eatery or take a romantic stroll through Lakeside DFW.

Call the restaurant at 469-804-7472 for reservations or make them online at OpenTable.

Flower Mound

Yellow Rose is now accepting reservations for their delicious 3-course dinner they serve for Valentine’s Day every year. For $67 per person, you’ll get their special 3-course dinner and a cocktail from the featured list for the evening.

Book your reservation on their website or by calling 972-899-9820.

Flower Mound

Hive Bakery is offering a Valentine’s Day pre-order this year with delectable treats like their new artisan chocolates, vegan chocolates, cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries, and a cake pop bouquet.

You can place your order on their website or by calling 972-316-7625.

Flower Mound

The Flour Shop is also taking pre-orders for their Valentine’s cupcakes which can be picked up any time during the week of February 11-16.

Call them at 972-355-3600 to reserve your cupcakes that would make a perfect Valentine’s treat for the kiddos!

Highland Village

My wife and I are regulars at Chef Morris’ Sweetheart Dinner at Bistecca where they serve a specially curated menu featuring Bistecca favorites like the Steak Salerno alongside some of Chef’s newer creations.

To make reservations, call Jordan at 972-318-0515 or send an email to [email protected].

Bartonville

Take your sweetheart to the Bartonville Store for a special Valentine’s menu and live music by LIttle Elmo & The Mambo Kings.

Their menu includes specialties like a Wagyu Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Halibut, and a Chocolate Tres Leche for dessert. Dinner is $50 per person and reservations are required!

Reserve your place by calling 940-241-3301.

Bartonville

What goes better with Valentine’s Dinner than a special wine pairing? Grapes to Wine in Bartonville is hosting 30 couples on Valentine’s night for a specially-prepared dinner and wine pairing along with live music from George Miadis.

Dinner is $100/couple for club members and $150/couple for non-club members, and they ask that you reserve your table by February 10th because space is limited!

Call them at 940-584-0089 to reserve your table!