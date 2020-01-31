Foodie Friday: Valentine’s Day 2020

Valentine’s Day is on a Friday this year, which means it’s the perfect night to enjoy a wonderful evening out with your special someone! You already know the way to our heart is with a good meal, so for all of you other Foodies out there, here are some local restaurants serving up special Valentine’s Day meals and treats this year.
Rustico Wood Fired Grill & Wine Bar
Flower Mound
Rustico is now taking reservations for their first ever Valentine’s Dinner showcasing crowd-pleasing dishes like a Prime Filet, their Chicken Rustico, and the Red Fish. Dinner is also served with a complimentary glass of pink champagne and strawberries to celebrate.
Reservations are $85 per person and can be made on their website.
Mio Nonno
Flower Mound
Enjoy a romantic evening at Mio Nonno in Lakeside DFW, where you can enjoy some authentic Italian cuisine, special featured cocktails, and live music from former Emerald City singer, Michelle Priest, from 6:30-9:30pm. They’ll even have roses on hand to add a little extra romance to the evening.
After dinner, you can go see a movie at the Moviehouse & Eatery or take a romantic stroll through Lakeside DFW.
Call the restaurant at 469-804-7472 for reservations or make them online at OpenTable.
Yellow Rose Steak and Chophouse
Flower Mound
Yellow Rose is now accepting reservations for their delicious 3-course dinner they serve for Valentine’s Day every year. For $67 per person, you’ll get their special 3-course dinner and a cocktail from the featured list for the evening.
Book your reservation on their website or by calling 972-899-9820.
Hive Bakery
Flower Mound
Hive Bakery is offering a Valentine’s Day pre-order this year with delectable treats like their new artisan chocolates, vegan chocolates, cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries, and a cake pop bouquet.
You can place your order on their website or by calling 972-316-7625.
The Flour Shop Bakery
Flower Mound
The Flour Shop is also taking pre-orders for their Valentine’s cupcakes which can be picked up any time during the week of February 11-16.
Call them at 972-355-3600 to reserve your cupcakes that would make a perfect Valentine’s treat for the kiddos!
Bistecca
Highland Village
My wife and I are regulars at Chef Morris’ Sweetheart Dinner at Bistecca where they serve a specially curated menu featuring Bistecca favorites like the Steak Salerno alongside some of Chef’s newer creations.
To make reservations, call Jordan at 972-318-0515 or send an email to [email protected].
The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop
Bartonville
Take your sweetheart to the Bartonville Store for a special Valentine’s menu and live music by LIttle Elmo & The Mambo Kings.
Their menu includes specialties like a Wagyu Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Halibut, and a Chocolate Tres Leche for dessert. Dinner is $50 per person and reservations are required!
Reserve your place by calling 940-241-3301.
Grapes to Wine
Bartonville
What goes better with Valentine’s Dinner than a special wine pairing? Grapes to Wine in Bartonville is hosting 30 couples on Valentine’s night for a specially-prepared dinner and wine pairing along with live music from George Miadis.
Dinner is $100/couple for club members and $150/couple for non-club members, and they ask that you reserve your table by February 10th because space is limited!
Call them at 940-584-0089 to reserve your table!