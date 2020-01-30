Constable’s Corner — January 2020

It’s through the Wondrous Grace and Forgiveness that I proudly serve you as your Denton County Constable of Precinct 4.

I have not composed an update recently due to the sudden and untimely passing of my Mother during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

I want to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time. I hope everyone had a very Blessed and spiritually fulfilling Holiday Season.

Now I can address what’s going on at Constable Pct. 4 even if it is with a heavy heart.

Through said Grace for the past 18 years I have served as either the Chief Deputy or the Elected Constable for the past 2 terms.

That has allowed me to establish myself as a Proven Leader not just in Pct. 4 but Denton County as a whole.

I have had unknown sources prompt an opponent to run against me as they did when he ran unsuccessfully for the position of Justice of The Peace in Pct.1, and he ran a very deceitful and ill-willed Campaign against a very Honored and respected Incumbent.

He now has moved into our Pct. and is following the same pattern against me built on a basis of deception and innuendo to brush over having zero experience for either position he has sought.

Recently a mailer was circulated by my political opposition that was fabricated upon dishonesty and fake news.

It would take using all the news space to list the things our Family at Pct. 4 has accomplished, aside from our Legislatively Mandated responsibilities. (I.e. the Nationally renowned Medal of Honor Escort for the past 14 years and an Honor to orchestrate a very solemn escort for Fallen Air Force Capt. Mark Weber. A Phenomenal Rescue Officer by all account.)

Please do not allow any credence to that less than reputable as they attempt to bestow upon you and your homes.

This is not a “position” for me but aside from my Faith in Christ, my wife , family and friends this is my Love, Passion and completes me daily.

Thank you for your continued support and if you ever have any questions for me please feel free to contact me 24/7 @ (817) 999-8124.

May God Bless and keep you.

ALWAYS remember you may reach out to me directly if needed 24 hours a day holidays and weekend included.

Thank you and God Bless.

Constable Tim Burch

Denton County, Precinct 4

Contact Information:

Denton County Southwest Courthouse

6200 Canyon Falls

Argyle TX 76226

Email: [email protected]

Office 972-434-3980

Cell 817-999-8124

You can also visit his political campaign website:

www.timburch.com or email [email protected]