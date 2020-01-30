Ex-Lewisville detective charged with 8 counts of child sex abuse

A former Lewisville Police Department detective has been arrested on eight warrants for sexual assault of a child, but little other information was made available by authorities Thursday.

Bryan Preston Gibbins, 38, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, according to DCSO Capt. Hino Hinojosa. He was booked into Denton County Jail and held in lieu of $4 million bail, $500,000 for each charge against him.

Gibbins lives in a subdivision just south of Denton in unincorporated Denton County, according to Denton County Jail records. Hinojosa said that this is an ongoing investigation and no other information could be released. A public information request has been made for the arrest warrant affidavit for Gibbins.

Lewisville police did not respond Thursday to requests for information or comment. LPD Chief Kevin Deaver told NBC 5 that he asked the DCSO to investigate possible criminal activity by Gibbins.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Gibbins was employed by the LPD from 2006 to July 2019, when he was fired after an internal investigation into an off-duty incident. Gibbins investigated some sexual abuse cases.

Gibbins received the First Responder of the Month award in March from the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce.