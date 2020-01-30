Weir: Sandeep Sharma running for re-election on Town Council

This is a major election year, with primaries coming up in March and the General Election in November. However, let’s not forget the importance of the local races that have great significance in our daily lives. Flower Mound has 2 seats open on the Council, seat 2 and 5, each a 3-year term. That local election will be on May 2. As of this writing, Sandeep Sharma (Place 2) is running for reelection and is being opposed by P & Z Commissioner David Johnson. Mr. Johnson’s interview will be scheduled soon. Councilman Sharma came over for an interview to talk about his accomplishments so far and his reasons for running again. The following short bio was sent by Mr. Sharma:

“Sandeep Sharma has lived in Flower Mound since 2001, and in Texas even longer. He chose to settle down in Flower Mound due to its uniqueness and quality of life. Sandeep and his beautiful wife have two children who attend Shadow Ridge Middle School and Old Settlers Elementary. Sandeep is currently (2019-2020) the Mayor-Pro Tem of Flower Mound Town and Councilmember since May 2018. Prior to that, he served on Town’s Charter Review Commission and Planning & Zoning Commission between 2013 and 2016.

“With a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering, Sandeep follows the principle of ‘maintaining the right balance between the idealistic and practical approach’. Sandeep is the CEO of The Evolvers Group, a management and technology consulting firm that is known for providing consulting services nationwide to the private sector, local municipalities, State and Federal agencies for audits/assessments, building technology roadmaps and blueprints, making strategic recommendations, and providing IT design, architecture and development.”

For more info, please click on Councilman Sharma’s campaign website: www.engageourtown.org