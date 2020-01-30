Argyle to host public meeting about Crawford Road construction

The town of Argyle will hold a Town Hall public forum next month to share information about planned construction on Crawford Road.

The town is working with Denton County and the city of Denton to improve road conditions of Crawford Road and ease traffic congestion. The eastern section of the two-lane road is in the town of Argyle, the western part is in unincorporated Denton County and it comes right up to the Denton city border. It is the only way in and out of the large Country Lakes and growing Carnegie Ridge subdivisions.

Improvements to Crawford Road will include the addition of left-turn lanes at key intersections and repairs to the road surface, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. A roundabout will be built at the intersection of Crawford and John Paine Road to ease traffic congestion.

The estimated cost of this project, $3.436 million will be split between the three entities. Denton County agreed to contribute up to $2.2636 million, the city of Denton is contributing $300,000 and the town of Argyle will contribute up to $1.2 million, according to the town of Argyle. Argyle will be responsible for the management of the project and the maintenance going forward.

The meeting will take place on Feb. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. Representatives from Teague Nall and Perkins will be available to answer questions from the public regarding the upcoming construction. All residents and businesses — whether located in or out of Argyle — are welcome, and those most affected by the planned construction of Crawford Road are encouraged to attend.