Double Oak to improve Waketon Road

The town of Double Oak is looking forward to a construction project that will widen and improve Waketon Road.

The stretch of Waketon that is within Double Oak town limits is about a half-mile stretch from the intersection with Cross Timbers Drive to the Flower Mound town boundary at Chinn Chapel Road. Flower Mound has already made improvements to its section of Waketon Road, and Double Oak is planning to do the same.

Mayor Mike Donnelly said Waketon Road is currently a narrow two-lane asphalt road, and the plan is to widen it by a few feet on either side and to change it to concrete. The road, which runs in front of Double Oak Town Hall and behind Downing Middle School, will also have sidewalks installed and improved curbs and gutters for better drainage.

The towns of Double Oak and Flower Mound have also agreed to a joint project to install a roundabout at the intersection of Waketon Road and Chinn Chapel Road, Donnelly said.

Bidding for the Waketon Road project is expected to go out before June, Donnelly said, and the entire project is expected to take at least one year.