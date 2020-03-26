Lewisville man dies from COVID-19

Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced Thursday that a Lewisville man in his 40s has died as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus. The county also announced 13 new cases, including two more in Flower Mound.

The man died Wednesday evening in a Denton County hospital and is the first coronavirus-related death in the county.

“Today, as we announce the first death related to COVID-19, we want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Eads said. “I also want to firmly reiterate the importance of heeding the mandatory stay-at-home order Denton County issued this week. We need everyone to heed these orders and stay home. This virus spreads easily and can lead to severe symptoms and death.”

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss but know the worst is yet to come in Denton County as we deal with this highly contagious disease,” Eads said. “We must work collectively to limit the spread of COVID-19. We simply cannot allow this disease to spread to the point of pushing our hospitals beyond their capabilities to cope. We must all take this seriously. It is a matter of life and death.”

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.

“We urge community members to honor this individual by staying home and offering compassion to others during this trying time,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We remain hopeful that our community will see the benefits of physical distancing. The hope is this will ‘flatten the curve’ but it will require all of us to do our part.”