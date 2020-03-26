Denton County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

In addition to announcing the first COVID-19 death in the county on Thursday, Denton County Public Health also reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the county-wide total to 83.

The new cases include two patients from Denton, two from Flower Mound, three from Frisco, two from Lewisville, one from Little Elm and three from unincorporated Denton County. All the patients range in age from their 20s to over 80. More men have been diagnosed than women, and most of the patients are in home isolation. Most of the cases are the result of local transmission.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.

Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.