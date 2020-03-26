Historic Flower Mound farmhouse moved to Grapevine

A historic Flower Mound farmhouse has been relocated to Grapevine.

The Roberson farmhouse, built in 1905, was moved Thursday to make room for development of Lakeside Village, near the north shore of Lake Grapevine. The historic home will be restored and located next to the historic Thomas McPherson Farmhouse near the corner of South Dooley Street and East College Street.

Lakeside Village will feature a variety of public spaces, restaurants, parks, trails, hotels, event venues, homes, and offices with lake views. It is being developed through a partnership of the Peter P. Stewart Family of Dallas and Realty Capital Management of Irving as the final phase of the Lakeside DFW community.