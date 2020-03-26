TWU’s Nelson Institute to give $1M in grants to women’s businesses

Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, joined the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University on Thursday in announcing a grant program to support women-owned businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One hundred grants of $10,000 will be awarded, according to a news releases from Nelson’s office and TWU.

“All businesses are hurting right now, and we are working on many fronts to mitigate the negative impact this pandemic will have on our economy,” Nelson said. “Helping women-owned businesses navigate this time of uncertainty is a wise investment. Texas women are strong and resilient — and this assistance will go a long way to helping female entrepreneurs through the tough times ahead.”

The AssistHER COVID-19 Business Emergency Relief Grant will assist Texas, woman-owned businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19. To be eligible, applicants must be female U.S. citizens who are 18 or older, Texas residents, with documentation that at least 51% of the business is woman-owned.

Grant applications will be accepted electronically only and must not exceed five pages, submitted as a single PDF. Applications will be assessed for funding on a rolling basis until available funding, a total of $1 million, is expended. Applications can be submitted to [email protected], and questions can be directed to Tracy Irby at [email protected], 940-898-2894 or www.twu.edu/cwe.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action,” said TWU Chancellor Carine M. Feyten. “Servant leadership runs deep at Texas Woman’s and this grant program exemplifies that philosophy.”

Nelson represents District 12, including portions of Tarrant and Denton Counties. She is Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and the highest-ranking Republican in the Texas Senate.