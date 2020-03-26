Local coronavirus update — March 26

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Thursday, March 26, with links for more information.

A Lewisville man in his 40s has become the first Denton County resident to die from COVID-19. Click here for more.

Denton County reported 13 new coronavirus patients, including two each from Flower Mound and Lewisville, bringing the total to 70. Click here for more.

Denton County’s Stay-At-Home order is now in effect. Click here for more.

Local schools extended their closures through April 19. Click here for more.

Local police departments say they won’t stop people just to see if they are complying with the new Stay-At-Home order. Click here for more.

Denton first responders need donations of personal protective equipment. Click here for more.

TWU’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership will give $1 million in grants to Texas businesses that are owned by women that are affected by the pandemic. Click here for more.

