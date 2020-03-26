Local schools extend closure through mid-April

Denton County school districts have extended their closures through mid-April in support of the Denton County Stay-At-Home order, which took effect overnight.

Argyle, Denton and Lewisville ISDs are among the 10 districts that have extended their closures through April 19. District officials will continue to evaluate the recommendations of Denton County Public Health and Centers for Disease Control to determine if the closure will be extended beyond April 19.

“The quicker we properly keep our distance, the quicker the kids can return to school and our lives and business can continue,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said.

Local schools are developing their at-home learning plans, and will continue to update families about those plans.